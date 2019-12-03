Rollover and Play Dead: Does Your Estate Plan Really Work?

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Everyone needs a will, but according to the AARP more than 60% of Americans do not have one. As people age, having proper estate planning documents is even more important. Learn how your assets should be titled, the best way to complete your beneficiary designation forms, how to avoid costly and common mistakes, and much more during this workshop led by a Certified Elder Law Attorney.

Speaker: Lynn Campisi, J.D. LL.M., Campisi Law, P.C.

All events are for educational purposes only; no products or services will be sold.

A light supper will be served; cash bar available.

For more information, or to register for these events, visit our website at www.meldfinancial.com or call Whitney at 205-967-4200.

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
