Rock Band Camp: The Awesome 80s

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights Studio 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Join us for a week-long trek back to hair bands and heavy metal in Mason Music’s 80s-themed Rock Band Camp. Sign up with your friends to form a band, or register to be placed with other musicians of similar age and skill level, to learn songs from the raddest decade around. Open to students age 10-18 who already have a grasp of their instrument and are ready to rock. It’s gonna be thriller!

Info

Tags

