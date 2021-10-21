OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Redemptive Cycles with Lisa Hart. At Redemptive Cycles, the mission is to redeem the streets. The believe getting people of bikes makes Birmingham a more connected, comfortable and livable city. Bicycles are affordable transportation, fight congestion, parking shortages and pollution in the city while also boosting individual health and fitness. Through their nonprofit bike shop, they sell new and refurbished bicycles at an affordable price and provide professional quality repairs and maintenance service below-market rates. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of classes.