Please join us in the perfect spot to watch fireworks, enjoy live musical entertainment, kid's activities and enjoy delicious cuisine.

Spend your July holiday enjoying Birmingham’s finest mobile eating and business establishments while watching the fireworks at Avondale Brewing Company. Bring friends and family to gather and celebrate at the 3rd Annual Red, White & Brew presented by Heninger Garrison Davis LLC and benefitting the Birmingham Education Foundation. Red, White, & Brew will begin at 4:00pm and last until 10:00pm.

The all-ages event will boast live performances from Legal Limit, Bailey Ingle, and the Lamont Landers Band. Children's’ activities like inflatables and face painting are certain to keep the kiddos busy, and everyone in attendance will have their pick of Birmingham’s very best mobile culinary offerings.