Red Shoe Run: Rockin' 5K directly benefits and impacts the guest families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. By participating in Red Shoe Run, you're keeping a family close to their sick or injured child free of charge. You're providing much-needed emotional support and relief to families far from home, and you're giving parents respite as they face daily life or death decisions. This year will feature an in-person 5K and 1 mile and a virtual option to rock the streets wherever you are. And as always, we will have a Snoozer option for those who simply wish to fundraise and get their t-shirt – sign up today at redshoerun-bham.org. Stay tuned for volunteer opportunities. Thank you for your past participation and we can’t wait to rock the streets with you in April! Questions? Contact Community Outreach Manager Stephanie Duncan Stephanie.Duncan@rmhca.org.