WHO/WHAT: Red Mountain Garden Club Annual Greenery Sale

WHEN: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9 til 1

WHERE: Birmingham Botanical Garden

WHY: proceeds benefit the Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art and other community projects

DETAILS: Sale includes fresh wreaths, garland, mailbox decorations, topiaries and table arrangements plus a fabulous assortment of gifts

Chairman – Carol Ann Philips; Co-Chairman – Sue Watkins

WEBSITE: http://redmountaingardenclub.org/greenery-sale/

For more info, contact Ginny Hutchinson: ginnyhutchinson@gmail.com or 205.370.4936.