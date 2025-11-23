Red Diamond Classic Girls

BUSA is proud to announce Red Diamond's continuation as title sponsor of one of the most competitive youth soccer tournaments in the Southeastern region.

Entering its 28th Anniversary of elite level competition playing games on beautifully manicured Bermuda grass fields, the tournament’s history has become synonymous with the Red Diamond brand. Birmingham United Soccer Association greatly appreciates Red Diamond’s continued support of the tournament and youth soccer in the Birmingham area.

Red Diamond is a 110 year-old family-owned coffee, tea and foodservice company providing high quality products to fine hotels, restaurants, offices, institutions and homes across the United States. Visit reddiamond.com