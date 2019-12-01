The Rainbow Fish

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

“The sparkling story that became an international publishing phenomenon!”

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s elegant new show, “The Rainbow Fish,” will include an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister’s colourful story as well two of the author’s companion tales, “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites.”

If you loved last season’s performance of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” you certainly don’t want to miss this show!

Based on the book Rainbow Fish by Marcus Pfister

Directed by Jim Morrow

Narrated by Laura Benanti and Linda Wonneberger

Performed by Katie Dorian, Franziska Glen, Kya Mosey

Photography by Michael Venn

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
Entertainment, Kids & Family
