Queso and Questions

This educational event is put on by Alzheimer's of Central Alabama's (ACA) Junior Board and will feature an update on Alzheimer's Research at UAB. You will also learn more about the services provided by ACA and the activities of our Junior Board.

In addition to education you will also enjoy a Taco Bar by Taco Mama and beer from Avondale Brewing Company. Join us from 5:30 to 7:30 in the Upstairs Room at Avondale Brewing Company located at 201 41st Street South. RSVP to vholder@alzca.org or call (205)871-7970 for more information.