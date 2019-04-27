Quarry Crusher Run Birmingham

Vulcan Materials Company 2101 Pinson Parkway , Tarrant, Alabama 35217

Join us at the Dolcito Quarry, a hillside quarry where you start in the middle, run to the top then to the bottom! It’s the only Crusher in our series that doesn’t start at the top. You’ll experience 745 in elevation change on this route. Yes! You will running or walking in live ROCK Quarry! Amazing views you don't want to miss! Benefiting Tarrant City Schools!

Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Sports
803-600-1800
