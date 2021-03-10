From the Quad to Bryant-Denny: The History of UA Home Field

OLLI at UA presents From The Quad to Bryant-Denny Stadium: The History of the Crimson Tide's Home Field with Ken Gaddy.

The University of Alabama's Crimson Tide has played home games on several campuses and in many cities since its first team in 1892. We will trace to timeline of these changes as locations and capacity evolved throughout the years. We will examine major renovations, including the changes affecting this season.

Free class; pre-registration required. All OLLI session via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free training classes are offered. Call 205-348-6482 to register or see olli.ua.edu for complete course catalog.