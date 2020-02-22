Princess & Superhero Meet & Greet

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Parents and children throughout the community are invited to attend this fun event where they can meet 48 of their favorite characters. Come take pictures and get autographs from Cinderella, Belle, Batman, Wonder Woman, Buzz, Woody, Moana, Superman, and all your friends from Frozen and Star Wars! Tickets only $10 per child - Adults free!

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family
