Preview Noel, kicks off the Birmingham holiday season with a merry sneak peek into Market Noel on Wednesday night Nov. 20 from 7 to 9 p.m. Receive one General Admission ticket with your purchase. This event sells out every year – get your ticket early!

Enjoy an evening of private shopping and fun activities to welcome the gifting season. The first 250 will receive a signature swag bag. While the ladies try their chances in the Diamond Drop valued at $5000 by Diamond’s Direct, all are invited to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and a beer garden. The main stage will be rocking, so don’t forget your dancing shoes!