Practice Works Grand Opening

Join us for our grand opening celebration! 🎉

Come see and tour the space, join us for a meditation or movement class, check out the Yoga Wall, be part of the Labyrinth Walk, mingle with our family of practitioners, and enjoy getting to know a few like-minded wellness enthusiasts.

We'll also have our friends from blueroot co. and Harvest Roots Ferments offering up samples to taste and enjoy. 🌱

GRAND OPENING SCHEDULE:

10:00 - Practice Works OPEN!

10:30-11:15 - Yoga with Becca Impello

11:00-11:30 - Tai Chi/Qi Gong with Stephen Guesman

11:30-12:30 - Lunch available for purchase from blueroot

12:30-1:15 - Meditation with Sheri Bagwell

12:30 + 1:15 + 2:00 - Yoga Wall sample classes (45 min each)

2:00-3:00 - Restorative Yoga with Suzanne Graham

3:00-3:20 - Sound Bath with Tibetan Singing Bowls, led by Jessica Carmon

4:00-6:00 - Labyrinth Walk (Learn more here: https://veriditas.org/New-to-the-Labyrinth)

*Note: Registration is recommended for classes. Sign up online: https://www.practice-works.com/classes/class-schedule/

We can't wait to see you!