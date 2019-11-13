Poured Painting Art Class

Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Have you ever wondered how to do a pour painting? Paint pouring is a fun and easy way to create one-of-a-kind works of art. Even if you’ve never painted before and don’t consider yourself an artist, this technique is something anyone can do. All it takes is the right supplies and a little know-how, which you’ll learn here.

Vestavia Hills United Methodist 2061 Kentucky Avenue, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
