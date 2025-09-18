Pooches on the Patio at Vino

🐶 Vino to Host Pooches on the Patio 🐶

It’s pawty time! Bring your furry friends and enjoy an evening of delectable Mediterranean cuisine, Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails, and heartwarming fun—all while supporting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS). Pooches on the Patio, hosted by Vino, will be Thursday, Sept. 18th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

🐾Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, we can’t forget about the cockTAILS that will be debuting at this event! The Barkarita and The Cranberry American Mutt both made with Tito’s.

🐩Meet adoptable pups from GBHS and enter to win exciting prizes like a $100 Vino gift card.

🍸Before you leave, don’t forget to grab your complimentary goodie bag from Vino and check out Tito’s Vodka for Dog People merchandise.

For reservations and more information, visit www.vinobirmingham.com or call 205-870-8404.

Bone appétit!