OLLI at UA presents Polio: Rotary, Bill Gates, and the Epidemic. Bill Petty will discuss the history of the polio epidemic, past efforts made, the current status and the part Rotary and Bill Gates have played. The eradication of polio is one of Rotary's long standing and most significant efforts. Along with other partners, they have helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent worldwide, and they will not stop until the the end the disease for good. Free Zoom event, but pre-registration is required to receive access link. Call 205-348-6482 to register. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are also offered. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.