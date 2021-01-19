Picking Up S.T.E.A.M: Lego Drop Into the New Year!

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join Ms. Holly and new friend, Ms. Marie as they talk about what Lego’s and structural engineering have in common and watch as they build lego creations and test their durability by dropping them! Grab your legos at home and try this fun experiment for yourself!

Online via Facebook and YouTube.

