Picking Up S.T.E.A.M: a-MAZE-ing Fun!
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Join Ms. Holly and Ms. Marie as they design their very own MAZE out of q-tips, play-doh, and a base. They will test out different types of balls to see which weight and material does the best in the maze. It’s engineering and a game! Build your own at home along with the video!
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
