Tuesdays: Pick Up S.T.E.A.M.

3:30 p.m.

Maker Space 1st & 3rd Tuesday

Children’s Program Room 2nd & 4th Tuesday

Feb 5 What Can You Do With a Lego?

Feb 12 Magnets and Magnetism

Feb 19 China: Chinese New Year, Discover your Chinese Zodiac, DIY Kites

Feb 26 3s-Triangles, Pyramids, Counting by 3s

Grades Kindergarten-2nd Grade.