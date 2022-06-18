Enjoy the tips and tricks of raising a bearded dragon at Pet Supermarket’s Bearded Dragon Workshop! This informational workshop, open to current and prospective bearded dragon owners, will be held at all Pet Supermarket locations on Saturday, June 18 from 1-2 p.m.

With knowledge in animal caretaking, Pet Supermarket associates will provide essential information on feeding routines, anticipated behaviors and habitat construction for these creatures affectionately known as “beardies.” Following the workshop, store associates will be able to answer questions and recommend products.

Attendees at this fun, family-friendly event will receive an exclusive coupon valid for Saturday and Sunday only and a gift bag. Contact your local Pet Supermarket or ask an associate how you can sign up today!