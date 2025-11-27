PERRY’S STEAKHOUSE & GRILLE THANKSGIVING SPECIAL - EVENT CALENDAR

This Thanksgiving, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille invites guests to gather around the table and celebrate with a holiday feast crafted to perfection. Located at 4 Perimeter Park S., Perry’s is pleased to offer guests a Rare and Well Done® experience this Thanksgiving, opening its doors early from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

In addition to its full dinner menu, Perry’s will offer a special Thanksgiving feast available for DINE-IN or TO-GO, featuring the seasonal favorites everyone looks forward to all year long. Whether dining in or celebrating at home, guests can savor traditional flavors elevated with Perry’s signature style.

Guests dining in can enjoy a featured Thanksgiving meal beginning with a choice of Honey Crisp Apple Salad or Butternut Squash Soup, followed by Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast served with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish, and homemade bread. Individual Pumpkin Cheesecake may be added for $10. A Kids Thanksgiving Entrée Plate with sides is available for $19. Perry’s Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner and the Full Dinner Menu will also be offered.

Guests celebrating at home can order the Individual Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast Meal ($49) including soup or salad, entrée and sides, or the Family-Style Thanksgiving Meal for Four ($149) with turkey, a choice of soup or salad, and traditional accompaniments. Family-Style Pumpkin Cheesecake for Four can be added for $32. To-go orders are available Nov. 26–27 with Heat & Eat pickup on Nov. 26 and Ready to Serve pickup on Nov. 27.

Pre-orders for Thanksgiving to-go open Nov. 3 at https://perrysrestaurants.olo.com/. A $15 per-person cancellation fee applies after Nov. 25. Perry’s Senior Menu and 3-Course for $45 Menu will not be available on Thanksgiving Day.