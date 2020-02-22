Paul Meyers Foundation's AXE THROWDOWN

Started in 2013, our annual event celebrates Paul and also encourages a little friendly competition. All participants are invited to try their luck at a round of axe throwing, while enjoying the DJ spin crowd pleasing tunes and shop the silent auction.

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the Paul Meyers Medical Mission Trip to Haiti that annually serves 2,500+ patients. To date the foundation has raised over $90,000 to fund the annual mission trips.

This year's event ticket includes complimentary beer & wine, heavy hors d'oeuvres and entry into the Axe Throwdown Contest on Saturday, February 22nd at Civil Axe Throwing.

Doors open at 7pm - please remember to wear CLOSED toe shoes.

Must be 21+ to attend.

Civil Axe Throwing is located at 3004 4th Ave., Birmingham, AL 35233

Please note that street parking is limited, Uber & Lyft are strongly encouraged.