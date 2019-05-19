Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 19, 2019. The public is invited to this patriotic tribute, taking place from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm, at the park, which is located near the Liberty Parkway exit off I-459. There is no admission fee and all activities are outdoors.

From 1:30 until 2 pm, guests can view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork, and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in service.

At 2 pm, the newest StepStones installed at the park will be dedicated during a special ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. StepStones are permanently installed at the park to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year.

Volunteers from Bugles Across America will peform “Echo Taps,” and students from Bumpus Middle School will sing patriotic selections. Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating is provided at the event. For more information, go to alabamaveterans.org.