Patriotic Tribute

Google Calendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00

The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park 100 Overton Access Rd, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

Veterans will be celebrated with activities at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday, May 19, 2019. The public is invited to this patriotic tribute, taking place from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm, at the park, which is located near the Liberty Parkway exit off I-459. There is no admission fee and all activities are outdoors.

From 1:30 until 2 pm, guests can view the Regiment of Columns, where they will see stories, letters, artwork, and inscriptions about Alabama veterans and the state’s 24 Medal of Honor recipients. Next to the columns is the Hall of Honor, where guests can see the names of the 11,000 Alabamians who lost their lives in service.

At 2 pm, the newest StepStones installed at the park will be dedicated during a special ceremony honoring those whose names are on the engraved bricks. StepStones are permanently installed at the park to honor any veteran, living or deceased, and are dedicated twice a year.

Volunteers from Bugles Across America will peform “Echo Taps,” and students from Bumpus Middle School will sing patriotic selections. Free shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the park, and seating is provided at the event. For more information, go to alabamaveterans.org.

Info

The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park 100 Overton Access Rd, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243 View Map
Outdoor
Google Calendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00 iCalendar - Patriotic Tribute - 2019-05-19 13:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours