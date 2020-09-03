Outside the Lines: Live Coloring Night with AEIVA

to

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Join us for a night of relaxation, creativity, great conversation and Q&A with AEIVA and special guest artist, Christina Nicodema.

Zoom link and coloring pages created by Christina will be provided after event registration.

Info

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Entertainment
to
Google Calendar - Outside the Lines: Live Coloring Night with AEIVA - 2020-09-03 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Outside the Lines: Live Coloring Night with AEIVA - 2020-09-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Outside the Lines: Live Coloring Night with AEIVA - 2020-09-03 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Outside the Lines: Live Coloring Night with AEIVA - 2020-09-03 19:00:00 ical

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Wednesday

September 2, 2020

Thursday

September 3, 2020

Friday

September 4, 2020

Saturday

September 5, 2020

Sunday

September 6, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Monday

September 7, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

September 8, 2020

Submit Yours