Outside the Lines: Live Coloring Night with AEIVA

Join us for a night of relaxation, creativity, great conversation and Q&A with AEIVA and special guest artist, Christina Nicodema.
Zoom link and coloring pages created by Christina will be provided after event registration.
to
Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Join us for a night of relaxation, creativity, great conversation and Q&A with AEIVA and special guest artist, Christina Nicodema.
Zoom link and coloring pages created by Christina will be provided after event registration.
September 2, 2020
September 3, 2020
September 4, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 6, 2020
Sorry, no events.
September 7, 2020
Sorry, no events.
September 8, 2020
Starnes Publishing LLC