Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House

to Google Calendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 1720 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Growing our children in knowledge and faith… Experience the Difference!

  • SACS/AdvancED (now Cognia) Accredited and National Catholic Educational Association Member
  • Earned recognition as a Common Sense Media School - dedicated to helping students think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create, and participate • Interactive whiteboards, Chromebooks, MacBook & IPad carts ... available to all students
  • Comprehensive Academic Curriculum including Spanish, Art, Computer, and Music
  • Daily Prayer and Religion Instruction
  • Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Instruction for 3K-6th Grades
  • Weekly School Liturgies
  • Student Leadership Opportunities for Grades 5th-8th
  • Competitive Athletics
  • After School Enrichment Opportunities
  • After School Care for Wee-K4 through 8th Grades

To learn how you can empower your child’s future with an affordable Catholic education, call (205) 879-3237.

Info

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School 1720 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Open House - 2020-01-26 14:00:00

Tags

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours