Opera Birmingham's The Littlest Mermaid

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, with music by Antonin Dvorak, this magical tale will transport you on a sweet journey of searching. Themes of the human qualities of love, courage and forgiveness are at play throughout the opera. With breathtaking melodies, this children’s opera will delight everyone, and have everyone celebrating the triumph of love!

Opera Birmingham Overview:

Opera Birmingham, Alabama’s largest professional opera company, has entertained audiences for over 65 years. From its humble beginnings in 1955 to its 60th anniversary in 2015 and beyond, Opera Birmingham has produced world-class operatic productions and concerts that have been hailed by critics and loved by audiences.

Opera Birmingham began in 1955 as the Birmingham Civic Opera. Under the leadership of Martha Dick McClung, director of Opera Theater at Birmingham-Southern College, the company’s first production was Smetana’s The Bartered Bride, followed by Puccini’s Madama Butterfly the following year. Since then, the Opera has produced over 50 different operas, and has brought hundreds of the best operatic performers from all over the world to Birmingham’s artistic doorstep.

After merging with Southern Regional Opera in 1986, the company became Birmingham Opera Theater for its 1987 season, and finally Opera Birmingham in 1996. The current General Director, Keith A. Wolfe, leads the Opera through its sixth decade.