Enjoy drawing, sketching, or simply doodling? Join us for an online forum where you can hone your skills and share your talents with fellow artists. We’re trying out something new this month, as we get together over Zoom to play drawing games like Drawful 2 and try some basic drawing exercises you can do from home. For Teens Grade 6-12

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86081507038

Meeting ID: 860 8150 7038