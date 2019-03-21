OLLI Presents An Overlooked Chapter in the American Revolution

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thursday, March 21: OLLI Presents

An Overlooked Chapter in the American Revolution

1:30-3:00 p.m Community Room

Join us for this fascinating look at the overlooked, yet significant role that Spain played in the American Revolution. Ages 18+.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
