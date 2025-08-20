OLLI Presents a Free Lecture on "Preserving Old Photographs "

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) Birmingham Chapter offers a free lecture on “Preserving Old Photographs.” Old photographs contain precious memories! Whether your images are in pristine condition or show signs of wear, our speaker will cover the pros and cons of various photo storage solutions including cloud storage and digitization services. OLLI offers engaging in-person and online courses, field trips, socials and travel for the senior community. For more information go to olli.ua.edu or call the OLLI offices at UA at (205) 384-6482