OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Chapter 2023 Summer Open House

The success of an adult academic Lifelong Learning cooperative, with an emphasis on community and living life to the fullest, is being celebrated.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at The University of Alabama, Greater Birmingham Chapter, is hosting its 2023 Summer Open House event.

Entertainment by Homewood Players. Look for the OLLI sign in the lower-level parking lot off the Carl Raines Lake Road entrance. Refreshments will be served.