The Official Halloween Bar Crawl (Fri & Sat) - Birmingham

Round up your boo crew, show off your costumes and prepare for a night of creepy cocktails and chills.

Here's what you get: Two days of bar crawl adventures (Friday and Saturday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1), two to three drinks or shots, no cover at all bars, mid-party and after-party, professional photographers, Halloween-themed entertainment, Crawl With Us stadium party cup and bottle opener lanyard, drink specials, food specials at select venues, an after-party, custom Halloween Bar Crawl badge with vouchers, access to the Birmingham Pub Crawl map.

Grab your friends and throw on your most hilarious, horrifying or out-of-this-world outfits—because this night is all about bold looks and big scares. Each stop on the crawl will bring a new vibe, from bone-rattling beats to ghoulish drinks.

For all the latest venue information, special offers, event details and ticket purchases, visit crawlwith.us/birmingham/halloween.

Check-in 4-6 p.m.

Crawl locations 4-10 p.m.

Mid-party and after-party 10 p.m.-midnight

If the event is cancelled for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Don't drink and drive. The event highly suggests using Uber or Lyft to and from the bar crawl. Attendees must be at least 21 years old with a valid government-issued ID.Due to the nature of our events, all attendees must be 21+ with a valid government issued ID.