Nordic Walking Introductory Class

This session is designed to introduce you to the basics of Nordic Walking, a full-body exercise that combines walking with the use of specially designed poles. Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, enjoy the outdoors, or simply try something new, Nordic Walking offers numerous benefits, including enhanced cardiovascular health, improved posture, and increased muscle engagement. In this class, you’ll learn proper techniques, the health benefits of this low-impact workout, and how to incorporate it into your daily routine. Get ready to stride towards better health with Nordic Walking!