How a Nice Old Gue Became a Certified Personal Trainer

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Ed McGuirk, Certified Personal Trainer, Strength, and Conditioning Coach, a passionate force for helping senior citizens reach their physical goals. There's a reason, aside from his impressive fitness resume, Ed will be 81 this November. His story is a testament that it is more important for seniors to be involved in exercise programs than at any other age. "As we age, or metabolism slows down, bones become for delicate, balance isn't as accurate and a lot of other health problems and injuries become a part of who we are." Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete listing of classes.