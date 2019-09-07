Next Level Comedy Workshop

Are you ready to take your stand-up comedy act to the next level?

This workshop will give you the tools & insider information to go next level with your comedy:

* Writing & Editing

* Enhancing your on-stage performance

* Getting bookings

* The comedy business

Comedian Joel Byars will lead the workshop. Joel is an Atlanta-based professional comedian. His popular podcast Hot Breath features interviews with professionals in the comedy business about the mastery of comedy. He frequently teaches workshops and leads writing groups in Atlanta.

This class is especially designed for those who have performed at an open mic and/or are booking showcases.

$50 fee payable by cash, Venmo & PayPal.

Email to register: grownupcomedyal@gmail.com

LOCATION: Barrister's Tavern, 1535 Montgomery Hwy in Hoover (set back from the corner of Montgomery Hwy & Lorna Rd - look for the green Barrister's Tavern awning between EconoLodge & Waffle House!). Take EXIT 252 off I-65, the US-31/Montgomery Hwy exit.

Email or message Grown Up Comedy via Facebook if you have any questions!