NAMI Family-to-Family Course

NAMI Birmingham is the community’s leading grassroots organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans living with a mental health condition and meeting the needs of caregivers. NAMI Birmingham in partnership with Grandview Medical Center is sponsoring a FREE 12-Week Family-to-Family Course at Grandview Medical Center beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 6:00pm and all materials will be provided. To register or for more information please contact Jan Naccari at 205-531-2966.