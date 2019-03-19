NAMI Family-to-Family Course

to Google Calendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00

Grandview Medical Center 3690 Grandview Parkway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

NAMI Birmingham is the community’s leading grassroots organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans living with a mental health condition and meeting the needs of caregivers. NAMI Birmingham in partnership with Grandview Medical Center is sponsoring a FREE 12-Week Family-to-Family Course at Grandview Medical Center beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 6:00pm and all materials will be provided. To register or for more information please contact Jan Naccari at 205-531-2966.

Info

Grandview Medical Center 3690 Grandview Parkway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
2055312966
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - NAMI Family-to-Family Course - 2019-03-19 18:00:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours