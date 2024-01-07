Mutts Gone Nuts

to

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action-packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

There is a clown performance throughout this show to give our artists (the dogs) proper breaks.

Info

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203
Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - Mutts Gone Nuts - 2024-01-07 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mutts Gone Nuts - 2024-01-07 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mutts Gone Nuts - 2024-01-07 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mutts Gone Nuts - 2024-01-07 15:00:00 ical