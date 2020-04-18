Hand in Paw’s 11th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run presented by Veterinary Eye Care will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Homewood Central Park! Join us for a day full of dogs, energetic races, local vendors, prizes, food trucks and more, all while supporting a great cause! Visit www.handinpaw.org/muttstrut for more information.
Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run
Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
