Mustang Stampede and All Ford Car Show at Stivers Ford to Benefit The Animal League of Birmingham

Jump into June by making plans to support Alabama animals! Bring yourself or the whole family out to Stivers Ford on Saturday, June 5th for the Mustang Stampede & All Ford Show benefiting The Animal League of Birmingham. There will be a variety of shiny cars to admire along with delicious eats and cool treats to beat the heat. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to vote for the “Pupper’s Choice” aka.. People’s Choice! There will be winners in a variety of other categories too. Door prizes and many surprises await you if you attend! Registered participants will receive a Swag bag of goodies. Kick off summer at this premiere event while giving back to our community fur friends! Just $15 registration to enter a vehicle. Spectators are free.

The Animal League of Birmingham is an all volunteer non-profit 501c3 which raises money for rescues, shelters and needy animals in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Questions… just email: www.theanimalleagueofbirmingham.com

The Magic City Mustang Club is open to members who drive Mustangs or any Mustang lover.

June 5th Stivers Ford 1922 2nd Ave.S.,Bham,AL

Registration 8am-11am Show Hours 8am-2pm