More than 1,200 museum stores around the world will offer special shopping experiences during Museum Store Sunday which will take place Sunday, Dec. 1. The Museum Store at the Birmingham Museum of Art is proud to participate in this signature annual initiative and join museum stores worldwide by offering unique gifts filled with inspiration, with all purchases supporting the BMA. The event is free and open to the public (members and non-members) with no ticket required.

“We are delighted to participate in Museum Store Sunday and offer an exciting shopping experience with exclusive discounts, special pop-up vendors, live music, delicious light bites, and more,” said Museum Store Manager and Buyer Sophie Cosper. “We’re excited to showcase a broad assortment of unique gifts and invite the community to support the BMA while finding something for everyone on their holiday shopping list.”

For one day only, non-members will receive a 20% discount on all purchases and museum members will receive a special 25% discount —purchase one-of-a-kind gifts for family members and friends ahead of the holiday season. There will also be special door prizes and giveaways, a cash bar and gift wrapping available.

Susan Tudor, president of the MSA Board of Directors continued, “Consumers around the world can shop and give gifts with purpose from their local museum stores on Museum Store Sunday. Proceeds from these purchases help sustain the museums’ service to the public at the same time. Museum Store Sunday highlights the opportunity for the public to support their local businesses, give back to their community through patronage of their local non-profit museums, find unique holiday gifts, and enjoy an entertaining and educational shopping experience at their favorite museums with family and friends, all at the same time.”

Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global day to ‘Be a Patron’ by supporting museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, you can ‘Be a Patron’ everyday by shopping year-round at the Museum Store. For those that can’t attend on Dec. 1, a special pre-sale will begin in store on Nov. 15.

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at the Birmingham Museum of Art, please visit www.artsbma.org. For a list of global museum store participants, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.