Ms. Olivia’s Evening Reads Book Group

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Tues, Apr 9: Ms. Olivia’s Evening Reads Book Group

6-7:30 p.m. Historical Room

Looking for a book group? Join Ms. Olivia on the 2nd Tuesday of each month. This month they are discussing Clock Dance by Ann Tyler. Ages 18+.

