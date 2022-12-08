Merry Movie Night on the VHHS Jumbotron

The Student Government Association of VHHS is sponsoring a Holiday Movie Night at the Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m. to benefit its fall charity, The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Alabama.

As you are looking for fun holiday memories for your family please consider supporting "A Merry Movie Night" on Buddy Anderson Field at the VHHS stadium Dec. 8, 5:30 - 7:00 pm. Children of all ages will love watching "The Grinch (2018)" on the "Jingletron" while sitting on blankets on the field.

100% of the proceeds from this event supports the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Alabama, the fall charity for the Student Government Association of VHHS.

A donation of at least $5.00 per person is suggested upon entrance.