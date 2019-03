Saturday, July 27: Movie Marathon

10 am-5 p.m.

Community Room

The trilogy is now complete. Join us and watch all three movies featuring a boy and his dragon. Movie #1 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Movie #2 at 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.; Movie #3 at 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Kids 9 & above may attend without an adult but kids 8 and under must attend with an adult. Popcorn and drinks will be served at all showings and sandwiches and drinks will be served after the first show.