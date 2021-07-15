Movement Thursdays - Toddlers Playhouse
to
Toddlers Playhouse 2531 Rocky Ridge Rd. , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Toddlers Playhouse has a recurring event every Thursday, where different teachers come to read and teach the kids a type of "movement". Movement Thursdays has various themes such as Ballet, Yoga, exercise, etc. Please check the schedule at the website. These events are open to toddlers 0-5 years old
Info
Toddlers Playhouse 2531 Rocky Ridge Rd. , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Dance, Education & Learning, Kids & Family