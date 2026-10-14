Mountain Chapel Methodist Fall Festival
-
Mountain Chapel Methodist Church 2541 Rocky Ridge Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
🎃🍁 BIG FALL FUN. ZERO COST. EVERYONE'S INVITED!
Candy, games, inflatables, hot dogs, and maybe even a new friend or two! 🧡
Mountain Chapel's FALL FESTIVAL is almost here, and we can't wait to welcome YOU!
🍬 Treat Trail
🏰 Games & Inflatables
🌭 Hot Dog Supper
❤️ Friendly faces and fun for all ages!
📅 Sunday, October 25 | 4–6 PM
📍 Mountain Chapel Methodist Church
2541 Rocky Ridge Road | Birmingham, AL 35243
☔ RAIN OR SHINE! Everything is indoors!
🎉 FREE food. FREE fun. ALL are welcome!
Bring your family, invite a neighbor, or come meet some new friends! Whether it's your first visit or you've been coming for years, we'd love to see you there!