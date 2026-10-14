Mountain Chapel Methodist Fall Festival

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Mountain Chapel Methodist Church 2541 Rocky Ridge Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

🎃🍁 BIG FALL FUN. ZERO COST. EVERYONE'S INVITED!

Candy, games, inflatables, hot dogs, and maybe even a new friend or two! 🧡

Mountain Chapel's FALL FESTIVAL is almost here, and we can't wait to welcome YOU!

🍬 Treat Trail

🏰 Games & Inflatables

🌭 Hot Dog Supper

❤️ Friendly faces and fun for all ages!

📅 Sunday, October 25 | 4–6 PM

📍 Mountain Chapel Methodist Church

2541 Rocky Ridge Road | Birmingham, AL 35243

☔ RAIN OR SHINE! Everything is indoors!

🎉 FREE food. FREE fun. ALL are welcome!

Bring your family, invite a neighbor, or come meet some new friends! Whether it's your first visit or you've been coming for years, we'd love to see you there!

Info

Mountain Chapel Methodist Church 2541 Rocky Ridge Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
events, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
2058220020