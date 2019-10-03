OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Moon's Purpose, Composition and Impact with Gene Byrd, Professor Emeritus, Department of Physics and Astronomy, The University of Alabama.

Beyond the moon landing 50 years ago, we would like to learn about the moon's origins, substance, possible life, and many fables and traditions. The world Outer Space Treaty even prohibits countries from claiming sovereignty of any celestial body, including the moon.

Free admission! See olli.ua.edu for complete program listing.