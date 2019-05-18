Please join us for the third annual Montevallo Yoga Festival on Saturday, May 18th on the University of Montevallo campus, in Montevallo Alabama.

MoYo offers a variety of classes from outstanding, passionate and dedicated instructors. The festival draws a large and diverse group of people, from all over the southeast, who will experience a special day of lifelong, impactful learning in a fun and relaxed setting.

Healthy, bountiful vegetarian meals are included with the admission as well as access to health and wellness and arts and crafts vendors. Plan on spending the day with us and see why yoga is for every body and everybody belongs at Montevallo, a unique and special community.

Early Bird pricing of $50 till April 15th ($60 after that)

College Student pricing of $20

www.montevallo.edu/COE-events

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/montevalloyogafestival/

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/moyo_fest/

moyofest@montevallo.edu