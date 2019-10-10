MONEY AND BANKING AND HOW THEY WORK TOGETHER

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Money and Banking and How They Work Together with John Kottmeyer, Adjunct Professor, Economics, Finance, & Quantitative Analysis, Samford University; and Marshall Clay, Member & Senior Advisor, The Welch Group.

Oct. 10: Banking in general: Central banking/federal reserve. Money supply, interest rate setting, stock and bond markets (Kottmeyer).

Oct. 17: Investing, cash flow, and tax efficiencies (Clay).

Oct. 24: The economy in general, what to look for and recent trends from 2007 to present (Kottmeyer).

Oct. 31: Pros and cons of reverse mortgages and annuities (Clay).

