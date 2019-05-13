Mon, May 13 and 27: Monday Night Tai Chi for Beginners
6-7 p.m. Community Room
2nd and 4th Mondays. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise taught by a certified instructor. Registration not required. Ages 18+.
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
