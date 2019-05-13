Monday Night Tai Chi for Beginners

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Mon, May 13 and 27: Monday Night Tai Chi for Beginners

6-7 p.m. Community Room

2nd and 4th Mondays. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise taught by a certified instructor. Registration not required. Ages 18+.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Fitness
Vestavia Voice

