MOMIX: ALICE is an exhilarating 90-minute head rush and sensory overload that transports you from any cares of the day, allowing you to sit back, relax and float downstream into the wild world of Wonderland Through the Looking Glass. Like a hallucination or fever dream, it’s a feat of artistic achievement that seems unreal, but that’s what makes its excellence even more astonishing. The company members of MOMIX are called dancer-illusionists for a good reason; what they pulled off in shows seem superhuman. All of the magic is a product of visionary ideas, creative costuming and props, and bodies with extraordinary ability. Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS’s “Dance in America” series, France’s Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company’s repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries.